RAFI Micro-finance, Inc. launches Tindahan ni Nanay

RAFI Micro-finance, Inc. (RAFI MFI) proudly launches Tindahan ni Nanay (TNN), an online community group on Facebook for RAFI MFI clients. The platform serves as a venue to increase the micro-entrepreneurs’ business channels, easier connection with its buyers, while helping them advertise and sell their products.

With the safety protocols implemented, restrictions and social distancing guidelines limited the number of businesses to operate. To keep up with the customer’s growing experience, the call to shift to digital has been integrated.

I joined the RAFI Micro-Finance Tindahan ni Nanay Facebook group and started posting my products there. Because of online selling, my customers increased, and have broadened my network online. Thank you, RAFI MFI, for helping us during this trying time. JOSEPHINE DE LARA First awarded Micro-Entrepreneur Seller of the Week

The group page consists of the various RAFI Micro-Entrepreneurs from different districts, where members can be sellers and connect with potential buyers with the efforts to increase public knowledge and opportunities of selling. Although new to most of the clients, the Product Development and Marketing team of RAFI MFI actively shares their trainings in this transition, with the goal to help them keep their business running amidst the pandemic.

Currently, there are over 100 Micro-Entrepreneurs who are actively selling their products and services in the TNN Facebook Group for Cebu District alone. The other districts will be open to the public next year. Every week, RAFI MFI recognizes the Micro-Entrepreneurs’ hard work through a weekly contest called Seller of the Week, that acknowledges those who have shared a successful and inspiring story through online selling with TNN.

“Sumali ako sa RAFI Micro-finance Tindahan ni Nanay at nagsimula akong mag-post ng aking mga produkto dun. Nang dahil sa online selling, mas naparami ang aking mga customer at napalawak ang aking network online. Maraming salamat RAFI MFI sa pagtulong sa amin sa panahong ito. (I joined the RAFI Micro-Finance Tindahan ni Nanay Facebook group and started posting my products there. Because of online selling, my customers increased, and have broadened my network online. Thank you, RAFI MFI, for helping us during this trying time.)” shared Josephine De Lara, the first awarded Micro-Entrepreneur Seller of the Week.

For more information on the Tindahan ni Nanay group page, you can visit the official Facebook page of RAFI Micro-Finance, Inc. and join TNN under the pinned group option.

RAFI Micro-Finance, Inc. is a program of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) that is engaged in providing Micro-Finance services to underprivileged entrepreneurs. They are currently operating in the provinces of Biliran, Bohol, Cebu, Eastern Samar, Iloilo, Leyte, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Samar, Siquijor, Southern Leyte, and Misamis Oriental.

