VP Sara Duterte could be ordered to return misused public funds

MANILA – VP Sara Duterte could still be ordered to return the allegedly misused public funds even if the impeachment court can only impose removal from office and disqualification from holding public office, a member of the House prosecution panel said on Friday.

In a press briefing, Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua, chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, said that while the impeachment court’s authority is limited to the two penalties, a conviction could lead to criminal and administrative cases that may require Duterte to return public funds.

“Once na-convict na po siya sa impeachment, pupuwede naman pong kasuhan sa Ombudsman ang ating Vice President dito po sa mga kasong ito (Once convicted by the impeachment court, other cases can be filed in court against the vice president, including the Ombudsman),” Chua said.

Chua emphasized that the constitution explicitly outlines only two possible penalties for an impeachment conviction.

“Sa atin po kasing Saligang Batas, dalawa lang ang magiging desisyon ng impeachment court (In our Constitution, the impeachment court can only decide on two penalties),” he said.

Chua assured that the prosecution has solid evidence against VP Sara Duterte, including official documents, regarding allegations on her misuse of confidential funds, particularly involving fictitious names such as Mary Grace Piattos in financial records.

“Solid ‘yung evidence natin. In fact, mayroon na rin tayong mga documentary evidence like ‘yung PSA report, so lahat naman ‘yan ay intact (Our evidence is solid. In fact, we also have documentary evidence, like the Philippine Statistics Authority report, so everything is intact),” Chua said.

He likewise warned that delays in the impeachment trial could affect the integrity of evidence and the security of witnesses.

“But at the end of the day, siyempre habang tumatagal ‘yan, hindi natin malalaman at hindi natin masisiguro na walang mga pagbabago sa mga ‘yan (At the end of the day, as time passes, we cannot be certain that there won’t be changes to the evidence),” he said.

He also highlighted the psychological toll on witnesses due to prolonged proceedings of VP Sara Duterte impeachment.

“Kaya kami, hangga’t maaari, mas maganda masimulan na, nang sa ganun matapos na rin ‘yung anxiety at ‘yung fear at uncertainty ng mga testigo namin (As much as possible, we want to start soon so that the anxiety, fear, and uncertainty of our witnesses can be resolved),” Chua said. (PNA)

