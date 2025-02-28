Visayan Electric Co.: Why regular meter checks matter for your bill

Electric meters are essential for tracking electricity usage, whether in a residential, commercial, or industrial setting. Visayan Electric Company Inc. provides these meters to help monitor consumption.

In this discussion with Engr. Junrey Estoy, Technical Operations Supervisor at Visayan Electric’s Customer Retail Services Department, we’ll explore the importance of electric meters, how to read them, and what to do if they malfunction.

How the Electric Meter Works

When it comes to how electric meters work, there are two main types to know: electronic and mechanical. Electronic meters display precise numbers of your usage on a clear screen, while mechanical meters use a spinning dial, similar to a wristwatch, as explained by Engr. Estoy. While both are effective, electronic meters are preferred for their efficiency, longer lifespan, and ease of use. They simplify readings for utility providers and reduce confusion for customers.

However, before these meters even reach your home, they undergo extensive testing in the lab. “Actually, before na namo ipagawas sa among lab, amo i-make sure na accurate jud na siya- atleast 99.95% accurate before siya i-install sa mga customers namo,” Engr. Estoy shared. This level of precision ensures that you’re only billed for the electricity you actually use—no more, no less.

(Actually, before we release it from our lab, we make sure that it is really accurate—at least 99.95% accurate—before we install it for our customers.)

Reading Your Electric Meter

Reading your electric meter has never been more straightforward, especially with the arrival of electronic meters. With electronic meters, everything is displayed clearly on an easy-to-read screen, showing you the exact number of kilowatt-hours you’ve used and thus where you stand in terms of electricity consumption.

“Check your meter on a monthly basis siguro, or atleast inig monthly na bill. Inig dawat nato, check nato ang atong reading gyud,” Engr. Estoy shared. This simple step can give you a quick snapshot of your electricity habits, helping you spot any unexpected changes.

(Check your meter on a monthly basis, or at least when you receive your monthly bill. When we receive it, let’s check our reading properly.)

Why is this important? Well, by checking your meter or reviewing your bill’s bar graph, you stay in control of your energy consumption. Drastic spikes or drops in the reading could indicate a problem with your meter, such as inaccuracy or malfunction. By keeping an eye on your meter and bill, you can catch any issues early and ensure you’re being billed fairly. It’s a simple habit that can save you money and stress in the long run.

Spotting a Defective Meter

There are two main factors that can lead to a defective electric meter: age and tampering. Over time, meters naturally degrade, especially if they’ve been in service for many years, which can lead to a loss of accuracy. The other culprit is illegal tampering—“Naa may uban na manghingalabot ba. Kung hilabtan ang meter, mausab gyud ang iyahang accuracy,” Engr. Estoy shared. Both of these issues can cause your meter to underreport or miscalculate your usage, which ultimately results in higher electricity bills.

(There are some people who tamper with it. If the meter is tampered with, its accuracy will definitely be affected.)

If you suspect an issue with your meter, first check your current reading for any noticeable discrepancies from previous ones or check the bar graph on your bill for any sudden spikes or drops. A sharp increase might be a red flag, but a sharp decrease can be just as concerning since by law, utility providers can charge you extra for the losses they incurred for however long it was going on. If your suspicions stand, contact Visayan Electric. “Naa mi dedicated team na muvisit sa site to check sa ilahang meter og iyang accuracy. Naa gyud tay device na gigamit na itest gyud ang meter kung accurate pa ba siya or dili,” Engr. Estoy emphasized—they’ll check your meter’s accuracy when they take readings and address any issues promptly.

(We have a dedicated team that visits the site to check their meter and its accuracy. We also have a device specifically used to test whether the meter is still accurate or not.)

Need Help? Contact Visayan Electric

If you have any concerns about your electric meter or bill, you can report with Visayan Electric by calling their 24/7 hotline, (032) 230-8326. You can also contact them by:

Sending a direct message on Facebook

Sending an email to [email protected]

Submitting a request on www.visayanelectric.com

Visayan Electric is always ready to assist and ensure your electric needs are met quickly and efficiently.