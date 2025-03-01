Homobono Adaza launches national movement to overhaul PH’s ‘rotten’ system

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lawyer and former assemblyman Homobono Adaza has launched a national movement that seeks to propose changes to resolve issues in the country’s “rotten system.”

The launch of his “Third Force – A National Movement For System Change” was held at a hotel in Cebu City on Wednesday, February 26.

Adaza, who served as governor of Misamis Oriental in 1980 and is a known book author, opened up his speech at the launching ceremony by stating that his goal is not to go against either the Marcoses or Dutertes.

“Ang akong tuyo – dili kontra ni BBM, dili kontra ni Duterte. Way kontra. Kontra nako są sistema. I don’t like the system (My intention is not to be against BBM or Duterte. I have no enemies. My opposition is against the system). Why? The system has not improved the lives of our people. And the country has not changed with the current system,” he said.

Adaza was also a member of the Parliament in the regular Batasang Pambansa in 1984 to 1986. During this tine, he orchestrated and spearheaded the opposition in the canvassing of votes during the 1986 snap elections leading to the EDSA revolution. He was also the principal sponsor of the impeachment resolution against then President Ferdinand Marcos.

Adaza went on to describe the current system as “rotten,” which is why there is a necessity for a system change that would ensure the survival of the Filipino people.

He added that a change is imperative now more than ever while the governance has shifted from democracy to “democrazy” with the government being of the rich, by the rich and for the rich.

Adaza highlighted that most public officials, from senators to congressman to governors and city mayors, belong to rich families. And yet, the rich has become richer and the poor poorer over the decades.

“This present system cannot solve these problem not if exist in a million years. But in a new system, we need only a minimum of three years and a maximum of six years and all these problems will be solved with a degree of permanence,” said Adaza.

Unable to stay silent by the sidelines any longer while the system continues to fail, Adaza decided to take action out of concern for the country’s future.

During the launching ceremony, Adaza elaborated on the specifics of the blue print of his movement for the “Third Force” with the vision of a “New Horizon.”

Welfare state

Adaza proposed for a state whose policies and actions are for its people instead of any privileged class. In a welfare state, privileged classes do not exist but there is room to celebrate the excellence of experts of all fields of human activity – such as literature, public service, journalists, and athletics, every year.

Federal system

In order to have an easy and efficient way of managing regions, Adaza proposed for the adaptation of a “clean and lean” government with a division made up by only thirteen states or regions. This was the regional divisions during the presidency of Ferdinand Marcos.

With his proposal, sub-provinces and towns will be abolished and states or regions will have cities as components. Four to five towns will be combined into a city and towns will be its districts while barangays will be sub-districts.

Parliamentary system

Adaza suggested for the adaptation of a unicameral parliamentary system with only 39 members – three of the most capable from each state or region.

According to him, there is no sense in having a huge congress when most members are incompetent, are not familiar with existing laws, and are busy enriching themselves.

There won’t be party-list members as this idea, according to Adaza, is stupid both in conception and execution. He described the party-list idea as a “superfluity and at worse a piece of insanity.”

Economy

According to Adaza, the nation’s economy should be controlled by the government while the private sector should be controlled by the citizens.

His recommendation includes subsidy for farmers and fisherman, refusing all foreign investments, disallowing all foreign institutions from interfering, and confiscating all wealth made through illegal sources as well as enterprises that come from Ferdinand Marcos’ money.

Justice system, allied sources

To address the problems of the current justice system, Adaza said that there is a need to create a new one. The new justice system shall contain the following features: all cases shall be decided within six months and all decisions shall not exceed six pages; creation of non-adversarial courts; and the establishment of a supreme court with only five members and a court of appeals in every state and region.

Adaza also suggested for the abolishment of the Office of the Ombudsman, which will become a special division in the Ministry of Justice. Moreover, he wants the SandiganBayan and the Public Attorney’s Office to be abolished. In its stead, the Regional Trial Courts will take over as Anti-Graft courts and all lawyers will be made to render one month of free legal services.

In addition to this, Abaza stressed that the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) should be dissolved and three geographical bad associations, one for each region, should take its place.

Educational system

Adana’s proposed new educational system will be free in all levels. All student requirements would be provided by the government and any contributions are prohibited. Teaching under a uniform nationwide curriculum, educators must be moral examples for their students.

He also suggested the creation of special schools for geniuses and children with mental and emotion defects, and that scholars should be sent to the best schools abroad to avoid “in-breeding. In addition, Adaza proposed that English should be the national language of the Philippines.

National security

To safeguard the country from domestic and foreign enemies, Adaza proposed the organization of a citizen army like that of Israel and to redefine defense agreements. He added in a span of one year, insurgencies must be terminated and the problem of the West Philippine Sea must be resolved.

Prices

Adaza’s national movement calls for the reduction of all commodities in the country, including land values, residential and commercial units.

Industries

His goal is for the construction of all kinds of industries, from manufacturing of airplanes to building ships, vehicles, electronic gadgets, canneries, and musical instruments.

Agriculture

Adaza wants a modernized agriculture sector with mechanized farms made possible through subsidy to farmers and the construction of all necessary infrastructures such as roads, bridges, fish ports, and irrigation systems.

Health services

In his speech, Adaza emphasized that healthcare, pertaining to medical services, consultation, and hospitalization, should be free for all citizens. He added that more modern hospitals must be built throughout the country.

Foreign affairs

Adaza proposed for the adaptation of a policy wherein the nation is friends for all unless messed with by others. He said that we should reduce and reorganize the embassies, demand that countries granted with automatic visas in the Philippines to reciprocate, demand the United States government redeem uncut dollars, and reject grand of foreign aid.

Labor

Instead of minimum wage, Adaza is seeking for a living wage to be the norm. Employees will have twenty percent share of the net profit of companies at the end of the year.

Constitution

The national movement calls for the creation of a new constitution that is “brief in form, broad in scope, and clear in meaning.”

National reorientation

According to Adaza, all citizens must be made to attend weekly seminars for two hours to refresh their minds on their rights and responsibilities under the new system.

Funds

Adaza admitted that his proposed changes are difficult to execute, with others possibly branding it as an impossible goal. He revealed that to turn his ideas into a reality, the funds will come from hidden wealth, money acquired from graft and corruption, and hidden Yamashita treasures that are valued at trillions of dollars.

As an ordinary citizen, Adaza is determined to be the catalyst for change that would remove slave mentality from the minds of Filipino citizens who are dependent to the decisions of politicians who take advantage for their own selfish goals.

Through his Third Force national movement, he is aspiring to initiate a conversation between the members of the society on how they can take charge in providing a solution to the many problems that have been plaguing the country.

“The ones who changed systems in their countries are the impossible men of the world. And this country is not wanting of impossible men. So we can change the system in this country – if we try,” he stated.

With the midterm elections drawing nearer, Adaza hopes that his national movement would make an influence strong enough to have an effect on the voters’ discernment of which politicians should be given the power and authority to lead.

Adaza will be paying a visit to the different regions in the country in the coming days to spread the word of the movement which he vows will bring a new horizon for the entire Philippines. /clorenciana

