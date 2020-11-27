The Hub Cebu offers green phone cases, more treats to Pinoys for the holiday season

Who wouldn’t get all jolly and excited with this holiday season peeping through their calendars?

And with the season of giving and receiving drawing near, The Hub Cebu has made its way again not just into our Facebook and Instagram feeds but also to our wishlists.

These include The Hub Cebu’s holiday treats like Nicole Ong Oh’s green bamboo-based phone case.

Twenty-year-old Ong Oh created a bamboo-based case this year — a phone case that has zero toxic residue, making it an environment friendly creation.

The case is made up of wheat, PLA (​polylactic acid or polylactide),​ and PBAT (​polybutyrate adipate terephthalate), a biodegradable random copolymer.

Her phone case materials have been tested safe and free from phthalates or a group of chemicals that are used in make plastics hard and flexible, BPA, cadmium, and lead.

This means that her phone case is more or less 100 percent biodegradable and compostable, and within 8 to 24 months of burying it, it would be gone without leaving a trace.

What is more admirable is that this 20-year-old lady, whose enthusiasm for phone cases, has not only made an impact to the environment but also to the lives of her fellow Filipinos.

Ong Oh has donated 100 percent of the profits she earned from her green cases for November to families affected by the recent typhoons. This is nothing new for Ong Oh, who has been donating to nongovernment organizations helping our farmers and jeepney drivers.

Aside from Ong Oh’s green cases, The Hub Cebu offers more treats to usher in the biggest shopping time of the year this December, and what better way to flaunt your self-expression and express yourselves with the cutest phone cases that can match your fashion statements for the season.

The Hub Cebu even offers you more by making you personalize your phone cases.

So get your empty socks ready for your presents as The Hub Cebu goes all out on its 12.12 promo where you can get 15 percent off with no minimum order and free shipping to every purchase of its collection of biodegradable phone cases.

These green phone cases come in a variety of colors to suit one’s tastes: w​heat, noir, forest, turtle, sunshine and nude pink.

For loyal customers or for all returning customers, here’s an extra special treat for them— 15 percent off on The Cebu Hub products for the first 15 days of December.

Since December is a season of giving, The Cebu Hub continues to play Santa Claus to typhoon victims as it continues to donate its profits to typhoon victims via For The Future (Instagram: @forthefuture) and Bayanihan Para Sa Magsasaka (Instagram: @fourourfarmers).

How can one get hold of this green or environment friendly phone cases for yourself or to give to your friends as Christmas gifts? You can visit The Cebu Hub website at thehubcebu.com or you can also check its instagram account @thehubcebu.

