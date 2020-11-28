Mandaue’s fire and disaster personnel taught dynamics of new fire trucks

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The 40 personnel from the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Management Office (MCDRRMO) and two from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)-Mandaue underwent training on the proper use of the city’s four new fire trucks on Saturday, November 28, 2020

They were trained by personnel from Rosenbauer, the Austrian company which sells the firetrucks, on the functions of each part of the ladder truck and penetrator trucks.

“Gamay ra man gyud gamiton nga personnel ani nila, usahay pwede upat ra together with this other penetrators pero dili pasabot nga gamay ra ato’ng i train kay una ana is duha ang shift nato ron, existing sa DRRMO tag 24 hours then naa sad tay gitawag nga alternate drivers and operators kay dili man ta kahibaw sa panahon maong ato’ng gipa train 40 personnel,” said Buddy Alain Ybañez, the MCDDRMO head.

The lecture training started yesterday, November 27, 2020, while the demonstration and practice were held today until Monday, November 30, 2020.

The ladder truck can reach up to 18 floors of a building depending on the height of the building’s ceiling while the three penetrator fire trucks can enter places that are inaccessible by conventional fire trucks.

These will complement the city’s existing two fire trucks and two water tankers.

The MCDRRMO said these would help and strengthen the city’s fire fighting capabilities.

“Dako gyud kaayo og tabang kay ma activate naman nato ato’ng gi dream sauna nga sub-station on different clusters in Mandaue City,” said Felix Suico Jr., MCDRRMO operations head.

“Kato’ng Ayala (sunog) nga experience namo, ambulance ko ato kinahanglan gyud ta og ladder, penetrator trucks,” said James Kenneth Cosedo, MCDRRMO emergency medical responder and firefighter.

The new fire trucks purchased by the city government from Austria arrived last November 18, 2020./rcg