Kanlaon Volcano records 3 volcanic quakes in 24 hrs

MANILA, Philippines — Kanlaon Volcano on the island of Negros continues its restlessness as it registered three volcanic earthquakes in a span of 24 hours.

In an advisory on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the volcano’s sulfur dioxide emission reached an average of 336 tonnes/day on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

A “slight inflation” of the lower and mid slopes of Kanlaon was also recorded since June, Phivolcs noted.

Meanwhile, short-term electronic tilt monitoring on the southeastern flanks recorded inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21.

“These parameters may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice,” the state volcanologists said.

Alert Level 1 remains in place over Kanlaon Volcano, which means that it is in an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.

Local government units and the public are strongly reminded that entry into the four-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone must be strictly prohibited due to the further possibilities of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions, Phivolcs said.

It likewise urged civil aviation authorities to advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ejecta from any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft.

