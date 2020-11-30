Pagasa: LPA enters PAR; cloudy skies, isolated rain showers nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area (LPA) being monitored by state meteorologists entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Sunday night but has a minimal chance of developing into a tropical depression and has no direct effect, so far, on the country’s weather conditions.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers are expected nationwide due to the tail-end of a frontal system, northeast monsoon or “amihan”and localized thunderstorms.

LPA

The LPA was last spotted 890 kilometers east of Mindanao, according to the 4 a.m. weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Meron po tayong binabantayan na LPA. Pumasok po ito ng PAR kagabi, 8:00 ng gabi,” Pagasa weather specialist Sam Duran said.

(We are monitoring an LPA. It entered PAR at 8:00 p.m. yesterday.)

“Itong LPA sa ngayon ay hindi pa direktang nakakaapekto sa anumang parte ng ating bansa at sa ngayon ay mababa pa naman ang tsansa na maging ganap na bagyo,” he added.

(The LPA does not have any direct effect in any part of the country and currently has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression.)

Duran, however, said the LPA may approach Eastern Visayas and bring rains to the region in the coming days.

Monday outlook

Pagasa said the tail-end of a frontal system will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to the Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Quezon, Mindoro provinces, Romblon and Marinduque.

Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, and the rest of Calabarzon will have cloudy skies with rains due the northeast monsoon or “amihan”.

The rest of the county will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, according to Pagasa.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 15 to 22 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 22 to 28 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

/gsg