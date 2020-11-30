In Photos: Cortes leads Bonifacio Day celebration in Mandaue City
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mayor Jonas Cortes asked Mandaue City residents to continue the revolution which Andres Bonifacio started.
But the present-day revolution will now have to focus on the fight against the coronavirus disease pandemic, poverty, inequality, discrimination, and illegal drugs, he said.
Cortes led city officials in a flag-raising activity early this Monday morning, November 30, to commemorate the 157th Bonifacio Day celebration. They also offered flowers at Bonifacio’s monument at the Rizal-Bonifacio Stage that is located just a few meters away from the City Hall building.
Photos below are courtesy of the Mandaue City Public Information Office:
