IN PHOTOS: Capitol lights Tree of Hope anew

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Capitol Heritage Park is again bathed in colorful lights for the Holiday Season.

This as the Cebu Provincial Government, led by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, held the ceremonial tree-lighting event on December 1, 2020 of the Capitol’s 30-foot Christmas Tree.

Several local officials, including the province’s Board Members, took turns in switching on the Christmas Lighting decors in the park.

A blessing of the 30-foot ‘Tree of Hope’ was also made before it was lit past 5:30 p.m. on December 1, 2020.

Garcia also awarded the winners of the Capitol’s own parol-making contest on the same day. The entire event lasted no more than an hour.

The tree, according to Provincial Tourism Officer Maria Lester Ybañez, featured parols (stars) from different towns and hand-made decorations by inmates from the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC).

Ybañez also said the Provincial Board (PB) decided to attach glowing lanterns illustrating ‘candles of hope’.

“Each candle represents a district in Cebu province, and was placed on our Christmas Tree to signify that hope is still out there amid the pandemic,” she explained in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Cebu province’s modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status has been extended by the national government until December 31, 2020. /rcg