Mandaue opts for simple Christmas tree, decors this year

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines– From P3 million spent last year for Christmas lights and decorations, the Mandaue City Government has trimmed its budget for such to just P600,000 this year.

Engineer Marivic Cabigas, Department of General Services head, said due to the dire effects of the COVID-19 pandemic to the local economy not to mention the already overburdened city coffers due to the city’s COVID-19 response, they decided to just reuse some of their Christmas decorations from last year.

“Nag cut ta sa ato spending. Maikog sad ta sa ato’ng katawhan nga magpatuyang tas ato’ng kuan (spending) nga unless kuan (important), we are just using what we have,” said Cabigas.

She said P600,000 was spent on the purchase of Christmas lights.

She explained that it is not safe to use again last year’s series lights.

“Ang series (lights) manggud last year nauwanan, nainitan, nakuan ang wire, dili nalang gyud ta managinot kay ato’ng safety siguruon, pareha last yearr tungod anugon, naa mi gigamit na portion, nisiga man siya,” she said.

Cabigas said that even in this time of the pandemic, the city government wants residents to feel the spirit of Christmas, should not lose hope and faith, especially with this year’s Fairyland Christmas concept.

“Fairyland ato’ng concept ron. In giving hope sa aton’g kaubanan nga Mandauehanon, regarding ani ato’ng pandemic, nga we feel the spirit of Christmas lingers gihapon sa ato’ng heart, despite sa panghitabo karun, kawad-on, more life para at least man lang nga makita nila ato’ng plaza makahatag gihapon og paglaom despite sa mga panghitabo karun. Mao nay gikuan karun sa ato’ng Mayor, pinaskuhan sa ato’ng Mandauehanon nga hold on lang gyud, ” she said.

She said residents need not go to other places to feel the spirit of the season because they can take pictures of the decors right in their own city.

Mandaue City will hold its own Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020./rcg