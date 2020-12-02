Only 1 new COVID-19 case in Cebu City on Dec. 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City only logged one new confirmed case of the coronavirus on the first day of December.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), in its latest coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) bulletin, reported a total of 36 new confirmed cases of the infection in the region on December 1, 2020.

But only one came from Cebu City, which is another record low for the city since it noted a spike in the past few weeks.

Only three out of the 36 new COVID-19 cases logged last December 1 came from Cebu island.

The neighboring cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, reported zero additional cases of the infection.

The other two new coronavirus patients were from Cebu province, DOH-7 said.

Twenty-two of the 36 new cases recorded last December 1 came from Bohol province while 11 came from Negros Oriental.

DOH-7 has already documented a total of 24,186 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Central Visayas.

Of this number, 21, 718 have already recovered while 1,389 have passed away.

This meant that active cases, or patients still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, stood at 1,079.

All areas in Central Visayas are under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) which is expected to last until December 31, 2020.

