Gadgets that make great presents this Christmas

For the most impossible-to-shop person, the latest tech always makes for a great gift this Christmas.

No matter their interest, there is something for them – no gamer will turn down the latest headset, and no one will scoff if gifted with a quality earphone or a few new accessories for your phone or laptop.

So whether you want to go big or spend less, you’ll find something perfect from our gift ideas.

Apple Ipad

With the new normal setup, an Ipad is a great gift to accompany any teen for their online learning. Its 10.2 inch display provides great viewing angle and its 8th generation processor gives any user the smooth multitasking experience.

Fitbit Charge 4

You don’t need to be an athlete to find the Fitbit Charge 4 useful. The Fitbit Charge 4 makes a great gift because it’s packed with health and fitness tracking features and is equipped with GPS and Spotify controls, including a sleep tracker and a heart rate monitor. Plus it makes a fancy watch for any tech buff.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy FE is Samsung’s new smartphone that’s a great tech gift for any selfie fan. Take crisp selfie photos from its 32MP selfie camera and do more all day with its 4,500 mAh battery. In addition to an awesome Super AMOLED display, its powerful chipset makes multitasking much easier.

Sony Playstation 5

The PS5 is a superb console that offers a compelling next-gen gaming experience and one that will likely only get better as more titles are added to the lineup. It’s both powerful and well-designed and is a welcome upgrade on the PS4 and an exciting portal to next-gen gameplay.

/bmjo