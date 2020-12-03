ML Christmas tree in Fuente: A beacon of hope amid today’s pandemic

The Fuente Christmas tree, which has been set up and has stood every holiday season for the last 23 years in the heart of the city, symbolized hope for a better day ahead despite the global pandemic.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella said this during the lighting ceremony of the MLhuillier’s Christmas tree dubbed “The Tree of Hope” on Monday evening, December 1, 2020.

Labella led the tree lighting ceremony, together with Cebu City Vice Mayor Micheal Rama and Michael Lhuillier, the CEO and president of M Lhuillier Financial Services Group of Companies.

The tree lighting underscores that Cebu is never daunted and will remain hopeful despite and our fight against the pandemic EDGARDO LABELLA Cebu City Mayor

The mayor said that the lighting of the tree was the most significant yet, as it underscored that Cebu and the entire community would not be daunted by any challenges life would throw at them.

Labella also highlighted the city’s continuous efforts of combating the global pandemic, especially that at some point during the onset of the lockdown, Cebu became the epicenter of COVID-19 here in the country.

“Because of our concerted effort, our cooperation we were able to flatten the curve and is considered as the golden standard being emulated by other countries and many other local government units,” Labella said.

Labella encouraged everyone to visit the Fuente Christmas Tree and to be reminded of hope for a better year ahead.

The tree was adorned with beautiful life-size angels along its sides and it sits on top of a recreated model of the Magellan’s Cross.

