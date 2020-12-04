COSAP: Ecstasy users in Cebu City Hall, barangays draw PDEA’s concern

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP) has expressed concern over the number of ecstasy, or euphoria-inducing illegal drugs, among City Hall employees and barangay workers.

COSAP head Jonah John Rodriguez told CDN Digital that four individuals have tested positive for ecstasy in three barangays: Suba, Mambaling, and Sapangdaku; and from the Department of Parks and Playgrounds.

All four individuals also proved positive to shabu and are still subject to confirmatory testing. Unlike the others, the case in Barangay Sapangdaku is not a barangay worker, but a drug surrenderee to the city’s rehabilitation program.

“Naconcern gyod ta kay ang asa man na nila nakuha ang ecstasy. The fact nga upat na kabuok, meaning naa gyod ang presence sa ecstasy trade sa atong syudad underground. (We are concerned how they got hold of ecstacy. The fact that there are four cases, meaning there is the presence of ecstacy trade in the underground),” said Rodriguez.

According to experts in COSAP, the current market price for ecstasy is P2,500, a high price to pay for the drug, which is why COSAP is wondering how the four individuals got hold of the drug and if they have been using it multiple times in the past.

Rodriguez said that they are now coordinating with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to investigate these incidents of ecstasy use among barangays and even City Hall employees.

The PDEA has also expressed concern for the growing use of the drug, being an expensive one but readily available within the city.

“Nagsige na og investigate atong PDEA kung asa kaha ni gikan ning ecstacy sa atong mga drug surrenderee og workers. (The PDEA is already investigating where the drug surrenderee and workers got the ecstacy),” said Rodriguez.

He hopes that the individuals will cooperate with the investigation as one of their first step to turning their lives away from illegal drugs.

The COSAP will also continue to conduct surprise drug tests in all offices of the city government and the barangays to reach their goal of a drug-free governance in Cebu City.

In the most recent results released by COSAP, four workers failed in Barangay Suba including three tanods and one drainage cleaner.

One of the Suba workers is among the four individuals in the city who proved positive to ecstasy and will be subjected to PDEA investigation. /rcg