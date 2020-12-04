Mandaue City gov’t allows Misa de Gallo

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government has decided to allow the conduct of the traditional Misa de Gallo in the city despite the threat of COVID-19.

During a meeting with Mayor Jonas Cortes, Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) Director Police Colonel Jonathan Abella, Police Major Zosimo Jabas, lawyer John Eddu Ibanez, local IATF deputy manager, Atty. Lizer Malate, the city’s EOC head, and Bishop Mydiphil Billones, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Cebu on Friday, December 4, 2020, it was agreed upon that the Misa de Gallo will be allowed only in parishes and other satellite areas except for chapels.

” We wanted to meet half way, di nato wagtangon ang ato’ng tradition, kultura nato, ang Misa de Gallo pagpangandam sa Pasko pero dili sad nato icompromise ang ato’ng health protocols. Lisod man sad og adto ta sa mga chapels nga gamay rag masulod,” Cortes said.

” Very affirmative ato’ng local government nga madayun gyud ang Misa de Gallo. I am happy to inform everyone nga madayun gyud ato’ng Misa de Gallo . We want to respond to the essential hunger of worshiping God while at the same time dapat naay hygiene protocol for the health and the benefit and good for everyone,” said Billones.

Satellite venues include gymnasiums or spacious areas that can accommodate parishioners even with the observance of social distancing and health protocols.

The archdiocese is also planning to hold Novena Masses at night and at dawn so that parishioners will be divided and to decongest the churches.

Cortes said they will not allow vehicles to park in the parking lots in front of the city hall as this could be occupied by parishioners at the National Shrine of St. Joseph observing social distancing and safety protocols.

Billiones said they are still polishing the specific guidelines such as the venues, schedules, among others. They would pass the final proposal to the local government for approval.

Jabas said that they will be deploying personnel to the parishes and other satellite areas to make sure that all safety protocols will be followed.

“Mag deploy ta’g corporate, maximum deployment kung asa tong mga simbahan nga ma identify nga mag Misa de Gallo ug mo coordinatee sad mi sa simbahan to come up pod sila og marshalls nga maka assist sad ig Misa,” said Jabas./rcg