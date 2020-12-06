Telcos told to step up maintenance to prepare for holiday internet surge

MANILA, Philippines — Internet service providers and telecommunications services were ordered to prepare for expected internet traffic surge with most holiday events to be held online to minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection.

In a memorandum dated Dec. 4, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) also asked internet service providers to make sure to place emergency preparedness and ensure minimal disruption and downtime.

“You are hereby directed to fast track maintenance efforts, increase internet/broadband capacities and ensure business continuity and disaster recovery protocols are in place and functioning 24/7,” said NTC.

In his previous speech, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered telcos to improve internet service.