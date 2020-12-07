Pagasa: Cloudy Monday with rain showers due to ‘amihan’, easterlies

MANILA, Philippines — Scattered rain showers are expected in the Visayas and parts of Luzon on Monday due to easterlies, or winds blowing from the Pacific Ocean, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 4 a.m. weather update, the state weather bureau said the easterlies-spawned rains are expected in and parts of Southern Luzon including the Bicol region, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) and Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) regions, the province of Aurora and the Visayas regions.

“Dahil sa umiiral na easterlies ang buong Visayas ay makakaranas ng kalat-kalat na pag ulat na may kidlat at kulog,” weather specialist Samuel Duran said.

(Because of the easterlies, the Visayas will experience scattered rain showers with possible thunderstorms.)

Cagayan Valley and the Cordillera Administrative Region, meanwhile, will experience cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan”.

Party cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers will also prevail in the Ilocos region.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country on the other hand will have isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. / gsg