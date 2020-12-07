Mandaue logs 2 recoveries, 1 new case on Dec. 6

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | December 07,2020 - 10:50 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Active cases of the coronavirus disease in Mandaue City is back at 50 after the city logged two new cases on Sunday, December 6.

One of its cases is a 63-year-old resident of S.B. Cabahug Street in Barangay Looc while the second one is a 22-year-old resident of Singson Village in Barangay Subangdaku.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” the city’s Public Information Office said.

The city also had one recovery on the same day, MC2516, who is from Barangay Tipolo.

As of Sunday, Mandaue City logged 50 active cases; 2, 302 recoveries and 170 deaths.