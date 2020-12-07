For fourth straight day, Lapu has no new case of COVID-19

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu–For the fourth consecutive day, Lapu-Lapu City has no new case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This was confirmed by Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on his Facebook page on Monday, December 7, 2020.

“Wala nay mas nindot pa sa pamati nga ZERO lang gihapon ang kaso sa COVID-19 sa atong syudad. Utang kanako ang inyung kooperasyon ug pagsanong sa tanan natong mga mando,” Chan said in a Facebook post shared on Monday night.

(There’s no better feeling than having zero cases of COVID-19 in our city. I am in debt to all of you who cooperated in following all our orders.)

His post was based on the report of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7).

Chan thanked the policemen for strictly implementing the health and safety protocols, especially in apprehending those who are in public places for not wearing face masks and not observing proper social distancing.

The mayor also expressed his gratitude to the City Health Office for holding mass swab testing in different barangays, and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) for responding to those who have been tested positive for the virus.

“Di pod nato pwede kalimtan ang tanang mga medical frontliners, ma-pribado o publiko man,” he added.

(We can’t also forget our medical frontliners, be it private or public.)

/bmjo