Ceres operator did not threaten to pull-out buses –Montealto

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) has clarified that public utility vehicle (PUV) operators cannot just easily pull-out their units from their respective routes.

LTFRB-7 regional director Eduardo Montealto Jr. told CDN-Digital that doing so would tantamount to economic sabotage, wherein the transport company could be legally charged.

Earlier, Cebu City Councilor James Cuenco stated that he would propose to declare the Vallacar Transit Inc. as persona non grata if the bus company will pursue its plan to pull-out their units from the city if they will not be given exemption in acquiring for a travel line and ID from the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

Montealto, however, clarified that the report was not true and that the Vallacar transit has not threatened the city government by pulling-out their units.

“Akong gi-imbestigahan ug gi-interview sila, ug ang uban. Wala, dili na tinuod no, wala sila nagsulti ana,” Montealto said.

He also clarified that the Vallacar Transit, which operates the Ceres Buses, only asked for an exemption from apprehension until such time that the company can already secure a travel line permit and the ID from the CCTO.

“Ang exemption nila dili gyud actually nga exemtpion nga kuan. Naglibog man gud sila kay i-schedule sila paadtuon pagkuha ug ID, pagkatapos, pananglitan schedule sila ug petsa 10, pero sa petsa 2, harangon na sila,” he added.

CDN Digital tried to seek comment from Vallacar Transit, but company officials refused to issue any statement.

The company, however, described the report as fake news./rcg