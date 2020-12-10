P4K Christmas bonus for Lapu’s seniors, PWDs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – Senior citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Lapu-Lapu City will receive a Christmas bonus from the city government worth P4,000 from December 12 to December 14, 2020.

On his Facebook page, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that aside from the Christmas bonus, senior citizens who are celebrating their birthday this month will also receive P1,000 as a birthday gift.

To protect the health of the senior citizens and PWDs, Chan said that the distribution would be alphabetical while members of their family may claim the said amount on the elderly’s behalf.

“Kay naa pa man gihapon kita sa pandemya, di nato pwede igsapayan ang ilang kaluwasan maong nagmugna kita og paagi nga malayo sila sa dasok sa mga katawhan pinaagi sa paghan-ay sa ilang schedule og pagtugot sa ilang membro sa pamilya nga anaa nagpuyo sa samang panimalay para mokuha sa ilang bonus,” Chan said on his Facebook post.

Members of the family who would like to claim the Christmas bonus must secure an authorization letter, valid ID of the claimant, valid ID of the senior citizen or PWD, and a quarantine pass.

A copy of the authorization letter can be acquired at the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) or the Barangay Mayor’s Office.

The family of a senior citizen who died from November 1, 2020, to December 12, 2020, can still claim the said amount while those who have not claimed their bonuses in May this year can also claim them during the distribution.

Based on their record, Lapu-Lapu City has 28,384 senior citizens and 5,576 PWDs. /rcg