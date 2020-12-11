Senior citizens’ financial assistance in Cebu City to be distributed starting Saturday

“I’m happy to announce that the much-needed financial assistance to our senior citizens will be released starting tomorrow, December 12, 2020. Ang ayuda dalhon ngadto sa tagsa-tagsa ka mga balay sa atong mga seniors. Kini aron atong masiguro ang ilang kaluwasan niining panahon sa pandemya.”

“Please wait in your respective homes for the City Government representatives who are in charge of the distribution,” said the mayor.

The distribution will go on for the next ten days, after which the cash aid will go back to the general funds.

Just like the previous distribution, senior citizens will need to prepare their Office for the Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) identification card (ID) and a ballpen.

For authorized individuals, an authorization letter, a photocopy of the senior citizen’s OSCA ID, and their own ID must be presented.

For senior citizens who died between October to December 2020, the family may present a death certificate so they can receive the corresponding assistance due to the senior citizen.

The mayor hopes this will help the city’s senior citizens to enjoy Christmas better. /rcg