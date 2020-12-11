Mandaue City donates tablets for its junior high students

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Mandaue City government led by Mayor Jonas Cortes with the Department of Education turned over 16,688 tablets to junior high school students in the city’s public schools on Friday, December 11, 2020.

The tablets that were turned over to the students in front of the DepEd-Mandaue division office were worth P151 million.

The tablets also have keyboards while applications not related to educational use cannot be installed on the tablet.

Last week, the city government also turned over 5,000 multi-touch screen tablets worth P70M to the DepEd-Mandaue division which were given for free to senior high school students in the city’s public schools.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, said that recipient students must return the tablets at the end of the school year so that other students can use them too.

According to Ibañez, the city remains the only local government unit (LGU) in Central Visayas to have provided tablets to its students as declared by Dr. Salustiano Jiminez, Regional Director of DepEd-7.

“Part sad ni no sa thrust ni Mayor nga panghingusgan gyud ato’ng education system bisan pa man sa pandemic. Karun nagpahigayun og online and distance learning para matabangan ato’ng estudyante diri sa Dakbayan. Dako ni nga tabang sa ato’ng mga estudyante kay naa naman silay kahimanan nga makapahigayun sa online and distance learning,” said Ibañez./rcg