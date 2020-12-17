Cordova’s chief investigator shot dead, 21 bullets found in crime scene

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The chief investigator of the Cordova Police Station was shot dead along the highway in Cordova town, Cebu on Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020.

Initial reports from the Cordova Police Station confirmed that one if its officers, Police Senior Master Sergeant Elizar Llanes, was killed while driving his motorcycle in Sitio Calan II, Barangay Poblacion in the said town.

Based on initial investigations, Llanes, who was 42 years old, told his coworkers at the police station that he will be heading out for dinner.

However, around 6:30 p.m. his lifeless body was found along the highway in Barangay Poblacion, just a few minutes away from the police station.

Police said they received reports from residents near the crime scene, saying that they heard multiple gunshots, which ultimately led them to discover Llanes lying face down on the road.

A total of 21 fired bullet cartridges from a still unidentified gun were recovered from the crime scene.

Police said they are still conducting further investigation to determine the motive behind Llanes’ killing.

