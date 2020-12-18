Christmas As Always at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu

The Festive Season is finally here and with everything we have all been through this year, a little Christmas cheer would truly go a long way. At Marco Polo Plaza, it’s Christmas As Always with our special offers meant to make this season a special one for you and your loved ones.

Christmas As Always Room Package

Have a safe and restful stay at Marco Polo Plaza starting at Php 3,300 nett per room per stay. This is inclusive of a Deluxe Mountain View Room Accommodation, set breakfast for two guests, 20% discount on food at El Viento Restaurant & Pool Bar and Lobby Lounge, plus late check out until 4pm – subject to availability. Valid until December 30, 2020, other terms and conditions apply. Book now through [email protected].

Café Marco Festive Celebrations

To add more sparkle to this season, we are opening Café Marco from December 24, 2020 until January 3, 2021! It will feature a full managed buffet of classic Festive Favorites. Avail of the Early Bird Promotion if you prepay on our before December 19, 2020. Early bird rates are Php 1,150 nett per person for lunch buffet and Php 1,450 nett per person for dinner buffet. If you are unable to catch the early bird promotion, regular rates of Php 1,300 nett per person for lunch buffet and Php 1,600 nett per person for dinner buffet apply.

Feast on our classic Christmas ham, USDA roast beef, roast turkey, chicken relleno, and other well-loved Café Marco dishes on those dates. This is not valid on December 31, 2020. Limited seats available so advanced booking and prepayment is highly recommended. Email [email protected].

For more information, you may call 2531111 and to be updated with all our offers, you may follow Marco Polo Plaza Cebu Facebook page at facebook.com/marcopolocebu.

Biosecurity Protocols In Place

The health and safety of our guests and associates is our top priority. To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, heightened sanitation and other responsible practices are in place.

ADVERTORIAL