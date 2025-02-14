Award-winning realtor Anthony Leuterio reveals greatest investment, his wife and kids

Anthony “Tonton” Leuterio—a name synonymous with real estate success in the Philippines. But if someone had told young Tonton that the greatest investment in his life wouldn’t be in real estate, he might have laughed.

As the visionary behind Filipino Homes, Anthony has spent years revolutionizing the real estate industry. His journey has taken him across cities, building dreams and creating opportunities. But while he’s out in the field, there’s one person who keeps everything in place—his wife, May.

Dubbed as the “Mother of Filipino Homes,” May is the heart of the company. She ensures that their people are cared for, the systems are running smoothly, and most importantly, that her family remains the center of it all.

For over 30 years, Anthony and May have built more than just homes. They have built a life anchored in love, respect, and the belief that true success is shared. This Valentine’s Day, let us celebrate a love that has stood the test of time, proving that with the right partner by your side, you can build anything together.

Love at First Listing: A Match Made in Real Estate

As if destined by the stars, Anthony and May’s love story was one of perfect alignment. May grew up in a family involved in real estate, with her father managing rental businesses. Meanwhile, Anthony had his entrepreneurial roots in direct selling before finding his calling in property development. Their shared passion for real estate created a strong foundation for both their relationship and business.

“When I met her, I had another business, but I eventually aligned with real estate because of her family’s background,” Anthony shared. Their early connection through business naturally evolved into a strong personal bond, paving the way for a lifelong partnership.

From the beginning, their relationship was built on mutual respect, trust, and a shared mission to uplift others through real estate. They understood that providing homes meant more than just selling properties—it was about creating opportunities for Filipino families to build better lives.

Quality Time: The Ultimate Love Language

Coming from a family with a background in real estate, May naturally understood the business and supported Anthony when he transitioned into the industry. But what truly sets them apart is how they maintain their relationship despite the demands of their careers.

Running a business, especially one as expansive as Filipino Homes, is no small feat. With over 100 offices nationwide, Anthony is constantly on the move, meeting with developers and agents, ensuring the company’s vision remains strong. Yet, they make it a priority to find time for each other, no matter how busy life gets.

“People think you need more time together, but it’s not about quantity—it’s about quality,” Anthony says. “Even if it’s just two to three days, we make sure it’s meaningful. We don’t just spend time together—we invest in our relationship.”

One of their favorite ways to spend time together is through travel. They treat it as a chance to hit pause on the hustle of daily life, allowing them to reset, reconnect, and rediscover each other. “Traveling is our way of setting our clock back to zero. It allows us to appreciate each other all over again,” Anthony shares.



Faith, Family, & Business: The Secret to a Lasting Partnership

For all their professional success, Anthony and May have never lost sight of their most important priorities: Faith and Family. Sundays are sacred for them, a time dedicated to both family and worship, and no business opportunity has even been worth sacrificing those moments.

“Our hierarchy in life is simple—God first, then family, then business,” Anthony says. “No amount of money or success should change that.”

Anthony and May’s deep understanding of each other’s roles and sacrifices has also helped their marriage of over three decades stand the test of time. May has always supported Anthony’s mission, knowing that what he does isn’t just for their family but for the thousands of people who rely on Filipino Homes.

“If a couple wants to be successful, both must understand their mission in life,” Anthony advises. “You have to adjust, communicate, and find balance. The business should never be more important than your relationship.”

Love & Legacy: Building More Than Homes

Today, with four children who are now finding their own paths and some even joining the family business, the Leuterios take pride in the legacy they have built. But for them, true success isn’t measured by profit margins, but by the strength of their relationships.

Their story is more than just a love story, it’s a blueprint for couples navigating business and relationships.

“Understanding each other creates greater achievements,” Anthony reflects. “You have to do everything not for public recognition, but for yourself and your family. And when we’re happy, our business is happy, our staff is happy, and our agents are happy.”

This Valentine’s Day, their story is a reminder that love isn’t just about romance—it’s about teamwork, shared purpose, and unwavering support. Whether in business or in life, a strong foundation built on love and understanding, much like a well-built home, can withstand anything.