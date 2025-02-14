Love at first “hi”: Aeron and Cheeney share how fate brought them together

They say love has a funny way of sneaking up on you when you least expect it. For Aeron Uy and Cheeney Suarez, what began as a simple “hi” in the bustling hallways of the University of San Carlos bloomed into a love story that proves that fate has a beautiful way of orchestrating even the most unexpected connections.

Their journey is a testament that the best love stories aren’t planned—they’re written in the small moments, fleeting glances, and the serendipitous encounters that make life so wonderfully unpredictable.

Cupid’s Quiet Match

Sometimes, love isn’t as grand as fireworks and candlelit surprises. Sometimes, it waves and says “Hi.” For Cheeney, that simple gesture was her way of reaching out to Aeron, who was always quiet and content to sit alone. For both of them, they had no idea that this ordinary act would be the spark for something beautiful.

“Sa campus palang, muagi ra gani ko muana dayon siya ‘Aeron! Hi Aeron!’ Huna-huna jud ko ngano sige ni siyag hi nako?” Aeron says laughingly, as he remembers the early days.

For Cheeney, her greetings were born from honest intentions. “Mabantayan nako siya na wala siya’y kasturya, alone siya permi. I just didn’t want him to feel alone. So akoa siyang tagdon permi, ako gud una mutagad,” Cheeney says. “Mu ‘hi’ back man pud siya, but at the time, I didn’t know na happy na diay siya ato na ingato iyang situation.”

These daily exchanges that seem normal to most, became the foundation of how their love story would unfold.

“Mag sige na siya chat nako, kay mangayo siya assignment or anything kay di mana siya maminaw sa klase. Unya after a while, he asked me to date,” Cheeney explains. How did it come to this you might ask? Well, it seems our man, Aeron, had a plan in mind.

“At first, I needed assignments. But it worked out ra diba? The person I asked for assignments from became my lifelong assignment—it’s all part of the plan. At the end of the day, I got good grades and a beautiful fiancée,” Aeron says. The rest, as they say, is history.

Love in Little Things

As they moved forward in their relationship and own careers, life pulled them in different directions—Cheeney became a college instructor and Aeron worked in marketing. Here, they encountered the unexpected for a second time. They learned how to navigate the demands of their professions while keeping their relationship strong.

Their secret? Just like how they started. Ginagmay basta kanunay.

“Ultimate challenge jud ang magkita mo physically but then again, Aeron, he always puts an effort and finds time to see me before the day ends. Regardless unsa na siya na oras mahuman sa work, muvisit jud siya sakong apartment. Bisag 30 seconds ra na, iyaha na daginuton and then bahala uli na dayon siya,” Cheeney shares. “Bahala kapoy ko and kadyot ra, mahappy nako. Madala ra na salonpas!” Aeron adds with a chuckle.

And that’s the secret, right? The magic lies in the small, seemingly insignificant moments. For our lovebirds, it’s in Aeron showing up no matter how exhausting the day has been—and in Cheeney, preparing an extra shirt for him when he does so, a silent gesture which acknowledges his hard work.

This shows how a relationship deepens and matures over time. Sometimes, this does not require much, but rather, just enough. For Aeron and Cheeney however, they find ways to give more—in ways they do best, in ways they can.

The Big Question in Tokyo

At the later stage of their relationship, “unexpected” came a third time around. While planning for their week-long Japan trip, Cheeney was still applying for her visa. They were both anxious as Cheeney shared, “what if denied gihapon ang visa? So unsa man mahitabo? Dili na ba siya mupropose or something nya daghan na kaayo mig plans ni Aeron.” When she finally got approved, they couldn’t help but celebrate.

“Naa ko sa door sa travel agency and then nag-act ko na denied siya. So when I showed him the visa, he was so happy,” Cheeney shared. They only realized after the fact how loudly they were celebrating—hugging, laughing, and jumping in place. Strangers stared, but they didn’t care. In that moment, nothing else mattered. It was their victory, their joy, and they wouldn’t let anything dim its glow.

At the same time, like any couple in love, they were talking about marriage. Cheeney had a feeling Aeron would propose. The signs were there—the way he subtly hinted at it, their upcoming Japan trip, even his small nudges about her nail color. The signs were all over the place but she didn’t want to set expectations.

“I told myself, ‘If ever gane I know that I’m getting proposed to, ganahan ko na akoang nails kay white jud.’ But Aeron kept asking me if I was sure about my nail color. Murag nisuggest siya na ‘Dili ka? Sure na ka ana?’” Cheneey laughs, recalling the moment. However, she opted for pink instead.

She thought that if he ever was going to propose, it would have to wait until the picturesque snowy landscapes of Sapporo or Hokkaido—the last two legs of their Japan trip. Little did she know, Aeron had his own way of keeping things unpredictable. He dropped to one knee on their second day in Tokyo. Overwhelmed, even he found himself speechless.

“While he was kneeling down, walay nigawas na word sa iyang mouth. He didn’t utter anything,” Cheeney shares. “So I asked him, ‘Sure na ka? Sure na jud ka? Dili jud ka muask?’” Only then did Aeron snap out of his daze and finally asked the big question.

Cheeney later learned that Aeron had gone to great lengths to ensure everything remained a surprise. He had even coordinated with her parents, who managed to keep the secret despite their close relationship.

“If you’re being expected, then always do the unexpected” Aeron jokes.

Love Without Expectations

If there’s one thing they have learned, it’s that love doesn’t need to conform to societal expectations. Engagement, marriage, and the milestones that follow are all part of their journey, but they refuse to be bound by timelines or pressure.

“People think na ‘Ah na-engage na ka, happy na kaayo ka,’” Cheeney reflects. “Happy man jud, but they don’t think about the hassle and the pressure of getting married with a lot of people nakahibaw.”

Cheeney humorously points out how people’s questions never end. “Kung uyab pa mo, ang usual na ipangutana kay kanusa man siya mupropose. The moment na engaged na mo, ang pangutana napud kay kanusa mo magpakasal. After sa wedding, kanusa mo mag-anak? People keep asking, but we choose to do things our way,” she says.

“No need to live for other people’s expectations. Just do whatever makes both of you happy,” Aeron simplifies it.

Despite societal pressure, they chose to move at their own pace, nurturing their bond rather than rushing into the next big step, knowing that still have a lifetime ahead of them.

The Extraordinary in the Ordinary

Their advice to couples trying to keep romance alive amidst busy schedules is simple: embrace the unexpected. Love doesn’t always come in big, grand moments but in the small, everyday gestures that keep the connection strong.

“Make your partner feel loved in the way they want to be loved,” Aeron shares.

Cheeney adds, “It’s okay if there are days na kamo duha sa imong partner is not near 100% in terms of sweetness or being clingy. It’s okay to give space, but also always take time to ask your partner how they are before the day ends.”

They have learned that love is found in the ordinary—sharing meals after long workdays, laughing over silly jokes, or simply enjoying each other’s presence in silence.

For Cheeney and Aeron, love isn’t about extravagant displays or fulfilling expectations. It’s about the little surprises, the unplanned moments, and the quiet, everyday acts of care that keep their story alive. And in those moments, their love story continues to be written, one unexpected chapter at a time.