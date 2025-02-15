Magnitude 5.1 quake jolts Masbate, aftershocks expected 

By: Jason Sigales - Reporter / @jasonsigalesINQ February 15,2025 - 10:15 AM

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was detected near Masbate province on Saturday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Phivolcs data showed the earthquake occurred at 8:28 a.m. on Feb. 15, located 29 kilometers (kms) southwest of Claveria town in Masbate.

It had a depth of focus of 10 kms.

Aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs added.

Intensity III (Weak) was the reported and instrumental intensities were recorded in Legazpi City, Albay.

Meanwhile, Instrumental Intensity II (Slightly Felt) was logged in Tabaco town in Albay as well as Masbate and Milagros towns in Masbate.

Instrumental Intensity I (Scarcely Perceptible) was recorded in Iriga City and the towns of Ragay and Tinambac in Camarines Sur; Batuan town, Masbate; Gumaca and Mulanay towns, Quezon; and Bulusan town, Sorsogon.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin.

