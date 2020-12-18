Palma: Please stop killings, respect life

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma has issued an appeal to stop the spate of senseless killings here in Cebu.

Palma made this appeal a day after lawyer Baby Maria Concepcion Landero-Ole was killed by two unknown assailants riding a motorcycle in Barangay Taboc, Danao City.

Ole was driving her pickup when she was gunned down by the suspects.

According to Palma no one has the right to put the law into their hands and that every life is sacred and should be respected.

“As a rule we say, please we have no right at all to take the law into our hands, to kill anybody whom we think has done something wrong against us,” Palma said.

Palma added that the public should let the criminal justice system work in penalizing those who have committed any crimes.

“We have the law and we should respect the law. And therefore, our condolences to the family, and our appeal to try to maintain decency and respect for life,” he added.

“And if and when, there is a reason for grievance, we bring it to the law and have the law decide but not to take the law into our hands,” he said.

Palma also appealed to the authorities to solve these crimes to give justice to the families of those who have departed./rcg