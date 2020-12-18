TD Vicky makes landfall in Davao Oriental, heads to Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tropical Depression (TD) Vicky has gained strength with a maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness reaching up to 75 kph near its center when it hit Baganga, Davao Oriental at 2:00 p.m. today, December 18, 2020.

TD Vicky is treading west-northwest at a speed of 15 kph and is expected to hit the Bohol Sea by December 19, 2020. Its effect will be felt all over the Central Visayas region.

In the 5 p.m. weather bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the center of TD Vicky was estimated based on all available data in the vicinity of Monkayo, Davao de Oro.

“Tomorrow early morning, Vicky is likely to emerge over the Bohol Sea, pass close Siquijor or Misamis Occidental, and pass close or make another landfall over the southern portion of Negros Island. The tropical depression is likely to emerge over the Sulu Sea tomorrow morning or afternoon,” said PAGASA.

Signal Number One has been raised over portions of Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, and Negros Oriental. Here is the list of areas under storm signal no. 1 in Central Visayas:

Central and southern portions of Cebu including: Borbon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Balamban, Cebu City, Talisay City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Naga City, Pinamungajan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Argao, Dalaguete, Badian, Alegria, Alcoy, Boljoon, Oslob, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander) including Camotes Islands

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

PAGASA warned the areas that will be hit by Vicky to be on alert for flash floods and landslides as torrential rains may be expected when the storm draws near.

Cebu Province and Cebu City are already under Code Blue for the upcoming tropical depression. /rcg