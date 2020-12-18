Three things to do on your next staycation

After a challenging year brought by the pandemic, Cebu’s local tourism industry is gradually adjusting to the new normal as the island’s pristine beaches, lush mountains and heritage sites begin to reopen.

With restrictions slowly being lifted, local hotels are also opening their doors and welcoming locals who wish to unwind and go on a quick getaway without leaving Cebu and while social distancing.

Here are three things to do on a staycation:

1.Spend time with family

Time off from home is also an opportunity to get to know loved ones and spend quality time together by playing board games, going on a marathon, and sharing stories.

2.Catch up on sleep

As many homes now double as a school and office, a staycation is the ideal time to get some much needed rest and spend a day sleeping in.

3.Get moving

A staycation provides more time to stay fit and active. Do physical outdoor activities like swimming, jogging, yoga or simply go for a walk.

To help boost the local tourism industry, the Cebu City Tourism Commission relaunched The Stay Cebu, Celebrate Cebu Tourism Sale last December 15 at Ayala Center Cebu’s The Gallery with big deals on getaways and staycations up for grabs.

The Sale offers up to 75% off on hotel vouchers valid until December 31, 2021. Here are the nine hotels participating in the event until December 20: Waterfront Cebu Hotel & Casino, Hotel Elizabeth, Bayfront Hotel, Bai Hotel, Golden Prince Hotel, Quest Hotel, Amethyst Hotel, Citadines and One Central Hotel.

ADVERTORIAL