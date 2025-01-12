FACES OF CEBU: Mia Loureen Tamayo, festival queen

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Mia Loureen Tamayo embodies beauty, intelligence, and a vibrant spirit.

As the reigning Reyna ng Aliwan and Sinulog sa Lalawigan Festival Queen 2024, she shines as a proud representative of Cebuanas in the world of pageantry. Her journey illustrates how Cebu has long been a powerhouse in this vibrant arena.

The 2024 Reyna ng Aliwan began her journey as a festival queen in 2015 when she represented her alma mater, Southwestern University (SWU) South Campus.

Mia said that “it was a dream come true” for her because since she was little, her mother has been a devotee of Señor Santo Niño and they had always been part of the festivities.

“To be able to become a Festival Queen was something I’d always hoped for, and it felt surreal to finally experience it,” Tamayo said.

In terms of joining pageants, Mia said she started at the age of 16. And only at the age of 17 in 2015 when she joined the Sinulog Festival Queen competition and was even awarded as second-runner up.

“As a first-timer, I bagged 2nd Runner-Up, which was a huge accomplishment for me, especially since I trained on my own with some guidance from my teacher at SWU. I was so happy with that result because, honestly, I never expected to win. For me, just being able to dance and share my grace in honor of the Santo Niño was already a win,” Mia said.

She marked that experience as the beginning of her journey.

The heart for festivals

Mia’s love for festivals runs deep. And for almost a decade since she joined the competitions or pageants, Mia has always held a “special place” in her heart, joining festivals.

“What I love about festivals is that they allow you to truly connect with and appreciate the culture. You get exposed to so many beautiful traditions, and it deepens your love for your roots. I can honestly say that Cebu, and the entire Philippines, is incredibly rich in culture and beauty. We’re so lucky to have this tourism to showcase what makes our country special!” Mia said.

READ: Carcar City’s Mia Loureen Tamayo is Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2022 Festival Queen

For the record, Mia was also crowned as the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival Queen 2022. This sums up to three major festival crowns together with the Reyna ng Aliwan and Sinulog sa Lalawigan which she earned in the same year.

Mia also thought that competing in Reyna ng Aliwan last year was the most remarkable event for her as it was one of the biggest pageants she has been part of, representing not only herself but the entire Province of Cebu.

She noted that it was also the first time that Cebu took part in the event and described it as “an incredible opportunity to showcase what our province has to offer.”

“I truly believe that Cebu has the best of both worlds—rich culture and natural beauty—and being able to represent that on such a big stage was an unforgettable experience,” she said.

Mia’s strength

Behind her success and achievements is a mother who brings her strength.

Presenting yourself in front of hundreds of people requires confidence, and for Mia, confidence “comes in many forms, it could be your personality or your physical appearance.”

Mia believes that she has a personality that makes her unique, and treats that her beauty is just a bonus. She is also proud to have grown up in an environment where her mother would always teach them “to be natural and to embrace confidence in our own way.”

“My mama has always been my biggest supporter; she claps the hardest, and that energy gives me the courage to keep going. I don’t even notice if others are applauding, because her support is what fuels me. In our family, my mama is the source of strength and inspiration, and that’s what keeps me grounded and confident,” she added.

Not winning the crown nor receiving an award is Mia’s fear, but it would be losing someone dear to her heart.

“The thought of being without the people I love is something I can’t imagine, and it’s a fear that drives me to cherish every moment with them,” she said.

What’s next: MUPh or Bb. Pilipinas?

Mia does not close her doors to more and bigger opportunities that await her.

When asked for her thoughts on joining Miss Universe Philippines and Bb. Pilipinas, Mia said that she would first finish her reign as Reyna ng Aliwan “joining another prestigious pageant.”

But rest assured that she is looking forward to joining and representing the Province of Cebu in the future.

“Cebuano community is different when supporting a candidate. Mao ng mangutana gud ni sila kung unsay tubig sa Cebu,” Mia fondly said.

To those who look up to her as a festival queen and as an individual, Mia reminds them to “always be humble and carry and attitude of gratitude.”

“Remember to pray and trust in God’s perfect timing. Stay grounded, work hard, and never forget where you came from—because those qualities will guide you through every step of your journey,” the Cebuana beauty said. /clorenciana