Phone case leaders OtterBox, LifeProof launch full line up for the new Apple iPhone 12

LifeProof WĀKE was created to help address the growing problem of plastics in our oceans. This 85 percent ocean-based recycled plastic case doesn’t compromise on protection – meeting the LifeProof standard of 6.6 feet of drop protection. WĀKE is available in three colors and features a sleek wave pattern. Meanwhile, the LifeProof NËXT features ultra-slim protection with a clear back to show off your new iPhone. With an added pop of color on the sides and made with more than 50 percent recycled materials, you’ll be ready for whatever’s NËXT.

OtterBox also refreshed its sleek and protective cases with the powerful antimicrobial feature. Symmetry Series is a slim, stylish cases available in clear and colorful options. Symmetry Series solid colours are also now made with antimicrobial technology to defend the case exterior from many common bacteria.

The Award-winning Otter + Pop is now available in clear! Otter+Pop features an integrated PopTop for added fun and versatility. Otter+Pop Symmetry Series is available in glitter, clear, color and graphic options with a swapable PopTop that expresses your style.

The tried-and-true Defender Series is ready for any rugged adventure from parenting toddlers and teenagers to climbing mountains with multi-layer defense against everyday drops. While the Commuter Series still offers two layers of protection for life on the go. From bedroom to living room or home to office, Commuter Series protects iPhone 12 models from everyday scrapes and bumps and features port covers to keep dust and dirt out. Commuter Series is also now made with antimicrobial technology to defend the case exterior from many common bacteria.

Strada series still sports a luxurious leather folio with a built-in card holder for the most essential cards and cash. The folio acts as a kickstand for on-the-go viewing or can be used to cover the brilliant displays on iPhone 12 models.

Don’t forget to add 360-degree protection to your device with Amplify for iPhone 12 models. Amplify Glass incorporates the first EPA-registered antimicrobial glass and will help keep your screen safe from damage with 5X anti-scratch and shatter resistance.

