MUPh 2021 Bea Gomez owns runway in black lingerie

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Thirty looks good on Miss Universe 2021 top five finalist, Beatrice Luigi Gomez.

The Cebuana beauty queen and model was one of the many stunning beauty queens, models and celebrities who graced the runway of the Bench fashion show over the weekend.

In a black two piece set lingerie, her pixie cut hair, black stilettos and her signature “smize”, Bea just reminded everyone why she had once represented the Philippines in the grandest pageant stage in the world.

Bea offers more than just her killer looks. She is also a Philippine Navy Reservist.

As a Philippine Navy Reservist, Bea has had the privilege to share her stories and inspire and thank those in service.

“I am truly honored to have met my brothers and sisters who have the passion to serve our country,” reads one of her captions from her Instagram post.

On and off the stage, Bea exudes of poise and passion to serve and inspire.

In her recent Instagram post, she shares what turning 30 did to her.

“Surprised myself for actually doing this, walking the runway in a lingerie at 30 🙈.”

Many of the netizens were also gushing over this Cebuana beauty queen and shared their praises online.

