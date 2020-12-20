Celebrate holiday traditions at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan

The merriest season of the year is here and Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan is preparing a mouth- watering selection of holiday favorites to make the family’s dining traditions a memorable one. Guests can expect a grand feast from three of its dining outlets that will feature some holiday classics and favorites.

For an intimate holiday feast by the beach, one can head to Azure Beach Club for a seaside dining setting that’s perfect for dinner with family and friends available on December 24 and 25.

To kick off your holiday celebrations in Azure, try this fresh and vibrant appetizer that is scallop and octopus ceviche with pickled cucumber and charred corn. For seafood lovers, you will be excited to try this grilled tiger prawns with coriander gremolata and ginger-lime Beurre Blanc sauce for the main course; and for a hearty option, this braised and glazed beef short ribs with soy and vinegar served with roasted veggies and mashed potato will be the star of your Christmas feast. This set dinner menu is at Php 1,750 net and is also available in ala carte starting at Php 350 net.

The resort’s Spanish restaurant Enye by Chele Gonzalez is also adding a few festive and very indulgent traditional Christmas dishes that will be the center of any holiday dining conversation.

For inquiries and reservations, call 401 9999 or email Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan at [email protected]

The special 5-course menu will feature dishes like Ventresca Escabechada, Ensaladilla de Camotes Tuna Belly Escabeche, Camote Salad for starters, and Pulpo Frito, Berengena Escabechada, Cruditte de Champiñoes Y Trigueros, Aioli Citrico Fried Octopus, Pickled Eggplant, Mushrooms and Asparagus Crudités, Citrus Aioli for the entrée. For the first and second course, we will serve Verdelen en Adobo Filipino, Pure de Patatas y Verduras Mackarel Adobo, Potatoes and Mashed Vegetables and Ternera Wagyu, Terrina de Patatas, Foie Gras y Salsa de Hongos Grilled Wagyu Beef, Potato Terrine, Foie Gras, Porcini Mushroom Jus. And for dessert, indulge in this decadent Tarta de Queso y Chocolate, Macaroon de frambuesa y Helado de Platano Cheese and Chocolate Cake, Raspberry Macaroon, Banana Ice Cream. This tempting holiday special is at Php 2,200 net.

If you are looking a buffet option, Saffron Café will satisfy your carvings with an elaborate spread of all-time holiday staples and classics. Serving a mix of Asian and International dishes, expect nothing but delectable goodness from appetizers to dessert. The charcuterie and cheeseboard section will carry all your favorites while the carving station has all the meaty goodness – turkey, pork belly, and whole jack fish. Indulge in this mouthwatering holiday dining offer at Php 2,100 net per person.

Saffron Café’s Christmas Dinner, Azure Beach Club’s Festive Christmas Specials and Enye by Chele Gonzalez’s Indulgent Holiday Celebration is available on December 24 and 25.

For inquiries and reservations, call 401 9999 or email Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan at [email protected]

ADVERTORIAL