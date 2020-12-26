CHD’s Report: COVID-19 claims another life in Toledo City

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | December 26,2020 - 09:50 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Toledo City in midwestern Cebu lost another resident to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Christmas Day.

In its COVID-19 Case Situation Report No. 269, the City Health Department (CHD) identified the new fatality as CC368, a resident of Barangay Bato.

“Our condolences to the bereaved family,” the report said.

CC368 was already the third barangay resident to have died from the infection while four others were reported to have already recovered.

The patient’s death increased to 24 the number of Toled City residents who died from the infection, CHD said.

As of Friday, December 25, Toledo City already logged a total of 369 cases of the infection, of which only one remains active. The city also has a total of 344 recoveries.

Toledo City also has 99 Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs), three of whom are now staying in isolation facilities.