Make Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan your home for the holiday

Spend your long weekends at the multi-awarded Crimson Resort & Spa in Mactan and avail of their discounted holiday rates for rooms and villas inclusive of breakfast for two adults, dining privileges, spa and leisure discounts and more.

Book your stay from December 27 to 31 and take advantage of the holiday rates for rooms for as low as Php 7,547++ per room per night for their Deluxe Rooms. The rate is good for families with two adults and two kids 12 years old and below and comes with complimentary breakfast served at Saffron Café. When you book this offer, you will also be entitled to dining, spa and leisure discounts.

To book your staycation in Mactan, call Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan at 032 401 9999 or email [email protected]

If you are looking for a more luxurious option for your staycation, book one of Crimson Mactan’s famed villas with rates starting at Php 18,700++ for a Private Pool Villa inclusive of complimentary breakfast for two adults and two kids 12 years old and below. Aside from getting your own private plunge pool when staying in a villa, this also comes with food and beverage discounts, 20% discount on Aum Spa treatments and discounts on non-motorized watersports activities.

