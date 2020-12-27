Galvez to LCP: Coordinate vaccine purchase with national govt

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The national government wants to work closely with Local Government Units (LGUs) in the purchase of coronavirus disease vaccines to make sure that they will only buy from legitimate suppliers.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, who is also the chairperson of the League of Cities in the Philippines (LCP), said on Sunday, December 27, that this was the gist of his recent conversation with COVID-19 policy chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr.

Labella said that he received a call from Galvez telling him of the need for LGUs and even the private sector to coordinate with the national government if they plan to purchase vaccines on their own.

Galvez, he said, mentioned the need for a “tripartite” agreement between the national and local governments and the supplier during their talk.

“This is to avoid dealings by suppliers from the blackmarket, [the purchase of] substandard quality and fake products and medicines, and [to] ensure [that] the purchase is made properly,” Labella told CDN Digital.

Labella said he was prepared to support the national government’s request for coordination.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) earlier said that LGUs may purchase vaccines for their constituents who are not part of the priority population of the national government’s vaccination program. / dcb