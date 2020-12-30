8 recoveries, 1 new case in Mandaue City on Dec. 29

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | December 30,2020 - 07:20 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City’s active cases of the virus disease dropped to less than 20 on Tuesday, December 29, after the city logged eight new recoveries and only one new active case on the same day.

All of the city’s new recoveries are from the community. Seven of them are from Barangay Basak while one comes from Barangay Opao.

The addition increases to a total of 2, 359 the total number of recoveries here.

Mandate City’s active cases, on the other hand, dropped to only 17. The total already includes the new case from Barangay Casili, a 57-year-old female resident.

Mayor Jonas Cortes earlier asked Mandauehanosn to continue to practice discipline and observe health protocols to prevent a spread of the infection.

Cortes is urging his constituents to start 2021 COVID-free.