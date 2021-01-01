Duterte confident Philippines will see ‘brighter days’ in 2021

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte expressed confidence that the Philippines would experience “brighter days” in 2021 as it becomes more prepared for the upcoming challenges the year may bring.

“I am confident that all of us will see brighter days ahead because we believe in the indomitable spirit of the Filipino,” Duterte said Friday in his New Year message.

Duterte said the nation ended 2020 with many difficulties and trials, but with gratitude, because Filipinos “endured everything — sustained by our distinct resilience as people.”

“Now, we march on to a new year wiser, stronger, and more prepared for the challenges ahead,” he added.

Despite the many lives and resources lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, the President noted many lessons were learned from it.

“We realized the value of human life and our relationships with each other. We understood what it means to be a family, a community, a nation. We learned to share and to look after the welfare of our brethren,” Duterte said.

This year, Duterte urged Filipinos to be mindful of all the blessings.

“Let our grateful hearts guide and inspire us to always do good and make a difference in the world,” he added.

