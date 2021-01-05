Gov’t will find money to cover PhilHealth contribution hike – Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte ordered on Monday the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to hold off its member contributions increase this year, saying that the government would look for funds to cover the scheduled hike.

“May I just suggest to PhilHealth Chairman Dante Gierran, not now. No increase in contributions. I will look for the money to fill it up. We will look for money,” Duterte said, speaking partly in Filipino, during his weekly pre-recorded briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

“Anyway, that is the job of the government — to make it easy for everybody at this time of our lives,” he added.

The implementation of the PhilHealth member contributions hike is mandated under the Universal Health Care Act. This year, the premium rate of PhilHealth members will increase from the previous 3 percent to 3.5 percent of their monthly basic salary.

The scheduled increase was met with fierce opposition with corruption allegations still hounding the state insurer and with millions of people still grappling with the effects of the pandemic.

The UHC law mandates an increase in member premiums by 0.5 every year, beginning in 2021 until it reaches the 5-percent limit in 2025.