Sinulog ritual showdown in new normal: Performers should dance 6 feet apart

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Performers in this year’s Sinulog ritual showdown will have to dance at least six feet apart.

And while they try to remember their dance steps, performers will also have to remember the corresponding number of their props to make sure that they only use those that were assigned to them from the start of their practices and until they perform in the ritual showdown on January 17.

Adapting to change may not be easy for some, but they are left with no other choice but to comply with guidelines set by the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) that is handling preparations to ensure the continuation of the annual festival under the new normal.

Ricky Ballesteros, former SFI executive director, said that holding the Sinulog while there is still a pandemic is a “high risk.”

But he said that the adoption of safety measures, innovation, and the use of social media would help reduce the risk of infection among the participants.

Vice Mayor Michael Rama had earlier said that he would not allow a cancellation of this year’s celebration because “cancelling the Sinulog is like cancelling culture. It’s like cancelling history.”

Mass gathering

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has already issued a statement to express its disapproval of the Cebu City government’s plan to push through with this year’s festival.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Mayam, chief of PRO-7’s Operations Management Division, said that the Sinulog could still be considered as mass gathering even if physical audiences would not be allowed.

Mayor Edgar Labella said that the festival would have to proceed as scheduled unless the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) would say otherwise.

“As an affirmation of the Cebuano Cultural Identity and Religiosity, the Sinulog 2021 shall again bring to life the color, pageantry, tradition and essence of giving homage to the Señor Sto Niño,” the festival’s guidelines read.

Stricter Rules

But while organizers led by Rama proceed with the Sinulog in this time of the pandemic, a change of venue will be implemented. From the Cebu City Sports Complex, the ritual showdown will now be held at the South Road Properties (SRP), away from the city’s center.

Stricter rules will also be enforced during the street dancing that is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. on January 17 and during the ritual showdown at 3 p.m.

These rules include prohibition against the inclusion of minors below 15-years-old and senior citizens aged 60-years-old and up as contingent members.

All of the performers including their instrumentalists and support staff are also required to always wear face masks and would need to only use their assigned props.

“All hand props should be numbered so that each dancer and propman will use her/his own assigned props from rehearsals to final presentation,” the Sinulog 2021 guidelines read.

“Only hand-held props are allowed with the maximum height of 8 feet, set props with wheels are strictly prohibited. All hand props shall be deposited to the designated area,” it added.

Fewer performers

Organizers also decided to cut the number of contingent members, allowing only 30 to 50 dancers. The cut also limits the the number of instrumentalists from a minimum of 15 to a maximum of 25 or half of what was allowed in the previous years grand parade.

Each of the dancing contingents are also allowed to only have a maximum of 15 support staff.

“All contingents should strictly follow all medical protocols and are responsible for their own safety and good health,” the contest guidelines read./dbs