Sinulog 2021 to feature ‘modified’ street dancing at SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A modified street dancing will push through for the Sinulog festival this year amid calls for the cancellation of such activities due to health concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press conference on Tuesday, January 5, 2020, the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) revealed that the street dancing will be done at the South Road Properties (SRP) without physical audience.

The street parade will traverse the Northbound lane of the SRP, take a turn at the F. Vestil Street intersection, head straight to the south bound lane and finish at Block 5 of SM Properties, where a stage is set for the dancers.

In order to avoid close contact between each contingent, every group is placed along the route at least 150 meters apart from the others.

After each performance, a transportation module will be waiting to take the contingents home.

This way, according to SFI, there will be no contact between a contingent and another, hereby reducing the chances for the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Each contingent can only have, at most, 100 participants, composed of 50 dancers, 25 band members, 15 choir members, and 10 additional staff. This is a reduction of 70 percent compared to the past years.

Only 12 local contingents will be performing live at the SRP, while 10 out-of-town contingents will be performing through a recorded live performance from their local government units (LGUs).

Distant dancing

Participating LGUs are encouraged to monitor the practices of their contingent and ensure safety protocols are being practiced.

“If there will be a participant proving positive to the COVID-19, the entire contingent may not be able to perform because all participants will become contacts,” said Neil Odchigue, one of the steering committee members for the Sinulog festival.

All participants must also wear masks and the choreography should be designed for distant dancing. No holding of hands nor close ranged choreography will be allowed.

SFI emphasized that full media coverage will be allowed for the street parade and grand showdown on January 17, 2020 so people can watch the show online.

This as SFI said there will be strictly no audience or crowd to be allowed in the route of the street dancing.

