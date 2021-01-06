IBP-Cebu asks Ahong for additional protection, security

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – Members of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP)-Cebu Chapter are asking Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan for additional security and protection, in light of the recent killings of lawyers in Cebu.

In his Facebook post, Chan said that IBP-Cebu Chapter members paid him a courtesy call on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

“Ang usa sa mga importanteng tumong sa ilang courtesy visit kay mao ang pagsiguro nga makakuha silag igong proteksyon ug seguridad nunot sa nahitabong sunod-sunod nga pagpatay sa atong mga kaigsuonang abogado sa Sugbo hilabi na nga wala mahatagi og hustisya ang ilang kamatayon,” Chan’s post reads.

Chan also condemned such acts and acknowledged the important role lawyers play in a civilized community.

Due to this, the mayor promised to support the lawyers’ appeal by installing additional CCTV cameras in different public places in the city.

He also said that the city has an existing ordinance, which requires establishments, schools, subdivisions, among others, to install CCTV cameras in their facilities.

“Padayon pod ang atong paningkamot nga mabutangan og mga suga ang mga ngitngit nga bahin sa syudad para luwas nga makalakaw ang atong mga kaigsuonan,” the mayor’s post added.

Meanwhile, Chan also revealed that IBP-Cebu Chapter also promised to provide free services to Oponganons, such as the issuance of Affidavit of Loss among others. /rcg