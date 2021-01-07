Rains may dampen 1st day of Fiesta Señor 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuanos who are planning to visit the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu are advised to bring not only their quarantine passes, face masks, and face shields, but also rain protective gears.

The state weather bureau on Thursday, January 7, 2021, projected that Cebu will experience cloudy skies on Friday, January 8, which is the first day of the nine-day novena for the Fiesta Señor 2021.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said there are currently no major weather systems affecting the entire Visayas area.

“Most parts of the Visayas, including Cebu, will experience generally fair weather starting Thursday, but we can expect scattered rain showers due to localized thunderstorms,” said Angelica Orongan, weather specialist of Pagasa-Mactan, in Cebuano.

However, they added that cloudy skies are predicted to prevail this Friday brought by outer bands of an Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) currently affecting majority of Mindanao.

“On Friday, however, we are expecting cloudy skies with scattered rain showers,” said Orongan.

The Fiesta Señor 2021 is a week-long religious celebration in honor of Snr. Sto. Niño.

