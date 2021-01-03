Basilica rolls out Fiesta Señor 2021 schedule

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite threats of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) continuing this 2021, celebration of the Fiesta Señor this January will push through.

Administrators of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu announced on social media the schedule of activities in line with the feast of Señor Sto. Niño.

And Augustinian friars running the Basilica stuck with their plans to cancel external events – the Penitential Walk with Jesus, Penitential Walk with Mary, Traslacion, Fluvial Procession and Reenactment, and Solemn Foot Procession — to avoid drawing large crowds.

Kick-off for the religious festivities will start on Friday, January 8 with the Enthronement of the Image of Sto. Niño de Cebu at 5:30 a.m., to be followed immediately by the Opening Salvo Mass at 6 a.m.

Based on the advisory published by the Basilica, all Novena Masses will culminate with the Traditional Sinulog dance. These will be broadcasted through livestream.

The church, on the other hand, will continue on holding the Hubo Mass this January 22, and will be introducing ‘Post-Fiesta Special Friday and Sunday Masses’.

However, existing health protocols being implemented will be sustained such as capping the attendees of every Mass at 1,000, prohibiting the entry of minors below 15 years old and seniors age 65 years old and above, wearing of face masks and face shields, presentation of quarantine passes, to name some.

Church officials will also be reimplementing rules that discourage churchgoers to bring backpacks, taking pictures, and bringing in balloons.

They also instructed the public not to touch images, and to leave the premises immediately after the Mass to give way for disinfection. / dbs

