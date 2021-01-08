Celebrate Sinulog 2021 at the Waterfront

One of the country’s highly-anticipated and grandest festivals is fast approaching and Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino has prepared something simple yet special to make your #Sinulog2021 celebration worthwhile.

Although the festivities may be different and simpler this time around, the premier city hotel still makes sure that guests will have a wonderful experience of the festival with its special room and dining offers.

SINULOG WEEKEND ROOM PROMO

To join in on the celebration, Waterfront Cebu offers its “Sinulog Weekend” room promotion, which guests can avail of at PHP 3,500 net/night (single occupancy) or PHP 3,700.00 net/night (double occupancy).

The special promo comes with a complimentary merienda buffet, which guests can enjoy at the Lobby Lounge, and a 20% discount that they can avail of at any dining outlet.

That’s not all! As the saying goes “the early bird catches the worm”, the first 20 guests who will book the said promo early will get exciting Sinulog freebies courtesy of the premier city hotel. The Sinulog Weekend room promo is only available from January 15-18, 2021.

The latest updates can be found at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram.

CELEBRATE CEBU AT THE LOBBY LOUNGE

Enjoy the flavors of Cebu when you indulge in a delightful array of the best-tasting delicacies such as sapin-sapin. kutsinta, palitaw, biko, and many more, with the Lobby Lounge’s “Celebrate Cebu” dining offer.

If you’re down for a relaxing afternoon alone or with someone else, avail of the hotel’s Cebuano Afternoon Tea for two (2), which is at PHP 650.00. Available daily from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For family, friends, and colleagues who want to spend some quality time with each other, the Weekend Merienda Buffet is definitely for you! Available at PHP 450.00/person, get to bond over a colourful and flavorful selection of the hotel’s classic local delicacies from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, or Sundays of the month.

And if you’re looking for a place to relish a glass or two of the hotel’s high-quality wine collection, then avail of the Lobby Lounge’s Wine Buffet for PHP 899.00 net/person. And if that’s not enough, enjoy the special buffet with a complimentary platter of cheese and cold cuts for PHP 1,288.00 net/person.

The special offer is available daily from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

For inquiries and table reservations, please dial (032) 232-6888 (locals 8600, 8601, or 8208).

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates can be found at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram. For more information, the hotel can be reached at (032) 232-6888.

