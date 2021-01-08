UCMeD produce top graduates from its Anesthesiology residency program

True to its vision of being committed to quality service, skills, and training, the University of Cebu Medical Center – Department of Anesthesiology held its first graduation rites for the Residency Training Program on December 18, 2020, at the University of Cebu School of Medicine Amphitheater.

Three successful graduates led the group of outstanding residents, namely, Dr. Franz Aaron B. Jueco, Dr. Jan Darwin D. Marquez, (who garnered the 96th and 94th percentile rank in this year’s Residents’ In-Training Examination [RITE], respectively), and Dr. Ronald Vincent L. Letaba. The three residents are pioneer graduates of the program.

Other residents also received awards during the ceremony for acing this year’s RITE in Anesthesiology. The awardees include first-year residents Dr. Amai Anthony V. Ong Vaño (with a percentile rank of 90%) and Dr. Terence L. Quisumbing (99++%), and second-year residents Dr. Michael C. Cotecson (91%) and Dr. Gleceil Mae M. Rubillos (94%).

Interested residency applicants for may contact: 0925.5589824 or 888.2168.

Continuing the habit of excellence, two of the residents also topped the national RITE. Dr. Franz Aaron B. Jueco ranked 8th for 3rd-year residents while Dr. Terence L. Quisumbing placed 1st for 1st-year residents for the Anesthesiology RITE in the Philippines.

Under the helm of its Chairman, Dr. Darwin James G. Alvarez, and its Training Officer, Dr. Robinson C. Lui, the Department of Anesthesiology aims to continue producing equally competent graduates founded on professionalism, integrity, and compassion.

UCMed’s Anesthesiology residency program has been accredited by the Philippine Board of Anesthesiology (PBA) since 2018. Interested residency applicants for may contact: 0925.5589824 or 888.2168.

ADVERTORIAL