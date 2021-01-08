Mandaue jeepney drivers, operators now required to pay at least 10 percent of total penalties

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The traditional public utility jeepney (TPUJ) drivers and operators who wanted to resume operations here are now required to pay at least 10 percent of the amount of the total violations incurred before they can get a Provisional TEAM clearance from the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM).

Edwin Jumao-as, the new TEAM executive director, said they’ve come up with this condition after some drivers abused an earlier agreement between them and the city.

He said that although the city allowed them to pay their penalties in installment up to six months and advance payment of how much money they have, many of the drivers during the one-stop-shop last December 11 and 12, 2020 have only paid the TEAM clearance worth P100 and some only paid P500 in lieu of their penalties totaling in thousands.

Jumao-as cited a driver whose traffic violations reached P89,000 but paid only P500 in installment.

“Ako’ng nakita giabusaran kay ato’ng sabot ana kung naay sobra sa P10,000 nga violation ang P10,000 ila’ng baryan niya ang remaining baryan og 6 months, installments niya nihangyo sila nga P5,000 lang niya hangtud pag-asumar nako nireklamo ang treasurer kay baryan ang TEAM clearance ra P100,” said Jumao-as.

After getting the Provisional TEAM clearance, Jumao-as said drivers will still need to proceed to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to undergo a free swab testing and to the Land Transportation Office Central Visayas (LTO-7) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to have their vehicles inspected.

Benjamin John Uy, a jeepney driver who was waiting outside the TEAM for his Provisional TEAM clearance said he is okay with the 10 percent payment at least they are not required to pay the full amount.

In Mandaue City, there are now around 30 to 40 jeepneys that have been plying back on the city streets. /rcg